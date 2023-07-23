The 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will take place from August 11 to 20.

The 14th edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) is all set to kick off from August 11 to 20. Apart from the many movies that would be screened at the festival, the other attraction that the festival offers is the presence of a number of Indian film celebrities. Like previous editions, this time also a list of Bollywood celebrities would be gracing the occasion.

Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan to share stage at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

Interestingly, during the opening of the IFFM, filmmaker Karan Johar and star actor Kartik Aaryan would be present. Not just that, the two would also be sharing the stage! This is going to be a big moment that is sure to get heads turned.

For the unversed, there was an alleged fallout between Karan and Kartik in 2021 over the making of Dostana 2, the second film in the franchise. Kartik was cast in the film but he walked out of the project after starting it off. Hence, there were reports of a major fallout between the two. However, neither Karan nor Kartik confirmed the same.

In June last year, Karan and Kartik were spotted sharing the same table at an awards function. It will be interesting to see if there will be any interaction between the two when they share the stage together at the 14th IFFM.

The other guests that are expected to grace the festival include, Shabana Azmi, Mrunal Thakur, Rana Daggubati, Anurag Kashyap, R Balki, Malaika Arora, Saiyami Kher, Sunny Leone, among others.

