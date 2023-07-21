Bhumi Pednekar to be honoured with Disruptor Award at IFFM 2023; says, “I strive to live a life of impact”

Actress Bhumi Pednekar will be conferred with the prestigious Disruptor Award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023. In her career, she has etched a strong position for herself as a powerhouse performer working on films with strong subjects that matter. In addition, this recognition will also be for her relentless commitment to addressing climate change and promoting sustainability. The award will be presented to the actor on the festival's opening day, August 11.

The 34-year-old actress has solidified her position as one of the most socially-aware actors in the industry, consistently leveraging her platform and influence to bring about positive change. As a staunch climate warrior, she has used her wide reach and power as an actor to amplify the importance of confronting climate change and the reality that we confront today.

As part of the recognition, Pednekar will be engaging in a special fireside chat with a live audience on sustainability, further cementing her role as a catalyst for change.

Speaking of this honour, Bhumi said, "I am so grateful for having been awarded as the Disruptor of the year by IFFM. This recognition means a lot to me. Through my work, through the films and roles I take up, the causes that I support and stand up for and for everything I do to champion climate conservation, this is exactly what I strive for - I strive to live a life of impact. I aim at changing society for the better, by championing representation of women in cinema and fighting for gender inclusivity, and working towards achieving environmental stability."

She further added, "This acknowledgement by IFFM strengthens my belief that I’m following the correct course and making progress in the right direction. I’m thrilled to celebrate the power of cinema and creative spirit with everyone present at IFFM this year. The film festival’s unwavering dedication to promoting Indian cinema globally and providing a platform for artists to showcase their work is truly commendable."

The Disruptor Award will be presented to Bhumi Pednekar by a dignitary from the Victorian government, highlighting the collaborative effort between the festival and the government in promoting impactful work in the entertainment industry.

