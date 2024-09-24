In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Karan Johar opened up about the pressures actors like Shah Rukh Khan face due to their superstar status. He noted that these pressures often limit the ability of established stars to take on unconventional roles. While acknowledging Shah Rukh's efforts to step outside his typical image with films like Paheli and Asoka, Karan emphasized that the monumental success of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge shaped Shah Rukh’s career path, leading him to become synonymous with mainstream romantic leads.

Shah Rukh Khan's desire for diversity

Karan highlighted that Shah Rukh Khan never aimed to fit the mold of the quintessential mainstream hero. Instead, he aspired to be a unique actor capable of revolutionizing cinema. However, the immense expectations tied to his name have often restricted his choices, leaving him with limited opportunities to explore varied roles. Karan expressed hope that Shah Rukh might take on more diverse characters in the future, despite acknowledging the current limitations imposed by his star power. He noted, “The name Shah Rukh Khan carries certain expectations that limit his ability to take on different roles,” and emphasized that “at his core, Shah Rukh is an actor first and a star second,” adding, “He began his journey in theatre.”

Aamir Khan: The 'Real Game Changer'

Karan Johar praised Aamir Khan as a 'game changer' in the film industry for his commitment to choosing diverse roles. He noted the significant impact of Lagaan, a film that not only achieved critical acclaim but also earned an Academy Award nomination. Karan recalled the pivotal year when Lagaan was released, alongside successful films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, marking a transformative moment for Bollywood.

Karan pointed out that, despite the commercial success of Gadar, Lagaan stood out for its artistic achievement. He commended Aamir for continuing to push boundaries with films like Taare Zameen Par and Rang De Basanti, which helped reshape the industry’s landscape. He stated, “Aamir consistently chose a variety of roles in films,” and added, “I think he is a real game changer.”

