On Sunday, the internet literally broke as lakhs of Indians tried to book tickets for the upcoming Coldplay concert, scheduled to take place in Mumbai on January 18, 2025. The ticket app BookMyShow crashed and due to the insane demand, the organizers added one more show on Tuesday, January 20. Yet, the tickets got sold out in no time, leaving the fans of the popular band disappointed. But there’s a small ray of hope for all those who are still hoping to watch the band live at D Y Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. And it’s Binny and her family that have come to their rescue.

EXCLUSIVE: Coldplay January 2025 Mumbai concert tickets up for grabs; Binny And Family’s unique contest offers fans a once-in-a-lifetime chance

Bollywood Hungama has learned that the makers of the upcoming film Binny And Family are all set to have a unique contest. A source told us, “As part of the contest, netizens will be encouraged to book tickets of Binny And Family on a mobile ticket booking app. A lucky winner will get six free tickets to the Coldplay concert for him/her and his/her whole family.”

The source continued, “Binny And Family is a rare clean family entertainer from Bollywood in recent times. Hence, the makers are of the idea that the whole family should enjoy not just their film but also the Coldplay concert.”

A trade expert commented, “It’s a great marketing move as many people will now book tickets to the film with the hope that they’ll win the concert tickets. It’ll lead to a better opening for the film. The more people will see it, the easier it'll be for the makers to spread the word of mouth, leading to a healthy trend.”

Yesterday, the makers of Binny And Family had another offer wherein they announced that they’ll give 4 tickets to the Coldplay concert. In order to win these tickets, the users had to like and share the post, tag 3 people whom they’d like to attend the concert with, tag the producers (Mahaveer Jain Films and Balaji Motion Pictures) and share the post as an Instagram story with the song ‘Zindagi’ from the film. Hence, in all, the makers of the film will be giving out 10 tickets for free to the lucky winners of the Coldplay show.

Binny And Family marks the debut of Varun Dhawan’s niece, Anjini Dhawan. It also stars Pankaj Kapur, Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar, Naman Tripaathy and Charu Shankar and is written and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy. It is produced by Mahaveer Jain Films and Wavebrand Productions and presented by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. Binny And Family releases in cinemas on September 27.

