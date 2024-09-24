The ultimate playground for passionate creators is back with another exciting season! IFP (formerly India Film Project) has been your one-stop destination for over a decade. As the world’s leading festival for all things creative and cultural, IFP is at the forefront of nurturing and inspiring talent across diverse disciplines, including Films & OTT, Music, Literature & Writing, Storytelling, Photography, Design & Art, and Comedy, among others.

Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Kabir Khan and more to attend IFP Season 14

Taking its glorious legacy of thirteen successful seasons forward, the 14th edition of this two-day festival is taking place on October 12th and 13th in Mumbai. The festival serves as a dynamic space for artists to showcase their work and connect with industry professionals. Featuring an eclectic array of sessions, workshops, masterclasses, live performances, and challenges, IFP Season 14 promises to inspire, educate, and empower participants to push the boundaries of creativity.

The stage of IFP Season 14 will be graced by a stellar lineup of speakers, including prominent figures like Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kabir Khan, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shoojit Sircar, Guneet Monga, Saurabh Shukla, Sonam Wangchuk, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vivek Gomber, Rajesh Krishnan, Kunal Kemmu, Ram Madhvani, Chhaya Kadam, Kavita Seth, Geetanjali Shree (International Booker Prize Winner, Author of Tomb of Sand), Vikas Swarup, William Dalrymple, Trinetra, and Avanti Nagral. Creators can look forward to great industry insights from these cultural icons. Boasting creative growth, collaboration opportunities, and insider viewpoints, this edition strives to take participants’ artistic journey to the next level.

Staying true to its innovative roots, IFP brings back its signature series of 50-hour challenges in filmmaking, music, design, performing arts, writing, and photography this season, with over 54,000 creative minds participating globally. These challenges will be evaluated by a powerhouse jury, featuring a diverse panel of experts such as Kabir Khan, Rob, Amit Sharma, Lilette Dubey, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Sandeep Modi, Sooni Taraporewala, Sushin Shyam, Chaaya Prabhat, Sabari Venu, Manoj Shah, and Sasha Jairam.

Sharing his excitement about IFP Season 14, Ritam Bhatnagar, Founder, IFP, said, “We are ecstatic to launch yet another exciting season of IFP, a nexus for everything creative and culture. We are delighted to see participation coming in from 44 countries this year. Our goal is to create a truly global festival that fosters a community of creative individuals and provides a place to collaborate with like-minded individuals, allowing them to break new ground with their craft. With a fantastic mix of challenges and speakers, we hope to inspire and empower artists of all ages and backgrounds through this festival in coming years”

Kabir Khan said, "Filmmaking is a journey of connection. It's about telling stories that resonate, that move, that inspire. IFP has consistently been at the forefront, providing aspiring filmmakers with a unique platform to showcase their creativity. As a jury member at the festival, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing the brilliance and passion of these young artists. These entries often surpass expectations, challenging the very definition of storytelling. While it’s always a bittersweet experience to select winners, it’s a reminder of the incredible potential that exists."

Lijo Jose Pellissery added, “It’s an absolute thrill to be a part of IFP this year. Over the past couple of years, IFP has become a vital platform for aspiring filmmakers to showcase their talent and creativity. The energy and passion at the festival are infectious, pushing creators to challenge themselves in ways they never imagined. It’s a community that celebrates storytelling in all its forms, and I’m excited to see the magic that emerges this season."

IFP Season 14 has something unique for everyone – from thought-provoking discussions to immersive experiences. So, mark your calendars for October 12th and 13th to celebrate the power of creativity and empower the next generation of artists!

