Sara Ali Khan, for the first time, will seen in the role of Usha Mehta, a freedom fighter who kicked off a radio station to start a revolution against the British Raj.

Prime Video, along with ace filmmaker Karan Johar, revealed a powerful teaser of sorts for their upcoming Amazon Original film Ae Watan Mere Watan, ahead of the film’s trailer unveil. Paying homage to some of India’s unsung heroes and their untold stories, Karan introduces the audience to Usha Mehta, a 22-year-old brave girl, who displayed unmatched courage and deep patriotism for the country during the 1942 Quit India Movement, using an underground radio to unite the nation against the British Raj.

Karan Johar announces Ae Watan Mere Watan trailer release date on March 4; pays small tribute to patriotic Dharma films in its teaser

In the video, Karan Johar is seen talking about the inspiring story of Usha which compels him to take a trip down memory lane as he takes audiences through the journey of revolutionaries like Sehmat Syed (Alia Bhatt) from Raazi, who got married into a Pakistani army family to spy on them, and PVC Captain Vikram Batra (Sidharth Malhotra) from Shershaah, who struck fear in enemy's hearts, and made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation during the Kargil War. Fans of Sara Ali Khan are excited to see her as Usha in the highly anticipated historical thriller-drama, which traces the extraordinary journey of a young girl who changed the course of India’s freedom struggle. He also went on to announce that the trailer will be releasing on March 4.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, Ae Watan Mere Watan is written by Iyer, along with Darab Farooqui. The film features Sara Ali Khan in the lead along with Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O'Neil, and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles and a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi. A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, Ae Watan Mere Watan is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 21.

