Katrina Kaif recently opened up about a lesser-known aspect of her career, revealing that she was initially slated to star in the 2008 film Bachna Ae Haseeno alongside Ranbir Kapoor. In an interview with Midday, Katrina disclosed that she was supposed to portray the role of Ranbir’s fourth girlfriend in the film, but unfortunately, her character didn't make it to the final cut.

Katrina Kaif REVEALS her character was cut in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Bachna Ae Haseeno: “I was the fourth girl”

Kaif asserted, “Bachna Ae Haseeno, I was the fourth girl. That character got cut.” For the unversed, Bachna Ae Haseeno marked the second film in the careers of both Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor. The storyline revolves around Kapoor's character discovering true love in a 'what goes around comes around' narrative, after breaking the hearts of three women. The film featured Minissha Lamba and Bipasha Basu as the women whose hearts were broken by Ranbir, while Deepika Padukone essayed the character with whom Kapoor's character ultimately falls in love.

Aside from her revelation about Bachna Ae Haseeno, Katrina also shared insights into other projects she had been involved in, including her desire to play Anushka Sharma's role in the film Zero and her intended double role in a film titled Katrina Meri Jaan.

Speaking of the professional front, the 40-year-old actress has been actively involved in various projects, including her appearance in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. Fans can also look forward to seeing her in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa.

Meanwhile, Deepika has reunited with director Sidharth Anand for the movie Fighter, also featuring Hrithik Roshan. As for Ranbir Kapoor, he was last seen in Animal and has recently signed on for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming project Love and War.

