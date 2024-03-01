Hansal Mehta’s Lootere starring Rajat Kapoor set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 22, see first teaser

A game of life and death, set in the treacherous seas of Somalia, Disney+ Hotstar unveils a sneak peek into the tragic world of Lootere. Get ready to anchor up, as all hell breaks loose when Lootere takes you on a rollercoaster journey of survival.

In a sneak peek unveiled on Friday, viewers are offered a glimpse into the treacherous world of Lootere, where danger lurks beneath every wave, and survival hangs by a thread. Set against the backdrop of the lawless seas of Somalia, the series promises to deliver high-octane action, unexpected twists, and edge-of-your-seat suspense.

Directed by Jai Mehta, the series stars a talented ensemble of Rajat Kapoor, Vivek Gomber, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Aamir Ali; and is created and produced by Shaailesh R Singh with showrunner Hansal Mehta. Lootere is all set to grip you with its captivating story starting 22nd March 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar.

