The Delhi High Court has taken a significant step to address the growing issue of ticket scalping for music concerts and other events. In response to a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Rohan Gupta, the court has sought the response of the Central government and popular ticketing platforms like Zomato, Stubhub, Viagog, and Ticombo. Ticket scalping, a practice where bots are used to purchase large quantities of tickets and resell them at exorbitant prices, has become increasingly prevalent in recent years. The PIL highlighted the widespread use of this tactic during the concerts of singers Karan Aujla and Diljit Dosanjh.

Karan Aujla & Diljit Dosanjh Concert Rows: Delhi High Court calls for government action on ticket scalping affecting accessibility

As per a report in Bar and Bench, the petitioner argued that ticket scalping is an illegal, manipulative, and exploitative practice that harms consumers. It undermines the principles of fair market and creates an unfair advantage for those who can afford to pay inflated prices. This practice can also lead to social divisions, as it makes events less accessible to those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds.

The court has directed the Central government and the ticketing platforms to respond to the PIL and has scheduled a hearing for February 18, 2025. In the meantime, the court has suggested that a committee be formed to study the issue of ticket scalping and develop guidelines to prevent black marketing of tickets.

During the hearing, the State's counsel argued that the PIL falls under Section 112 (petty organized offense) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. However, the Chief Justice noted that the petitioner's allegations of computer involvement and collusion between parties suggest a more complex issue.

The PIL emphasizes the need for a robust legal framework and effective enforcement measures to combat ticket scalping. It calls for fair ticketing practices that protect consumers and ensure equitable access to events. It said, "Such events are often meant to unite communities, foster cultural appreciation, and provide joy across social strata, but scalping turns them into exclusive experiences for those who can pay inflated prices. This further widens the gap between different socioeconomic groups, eroding the sense of fairness in access to entertainment."

The petitioner's advocates, Gaurav Dua, Jatin Yadav, Daksh Gupta, and Saurabh Dua, argued that ticket scalping is a predatory practice that harms genuine fans and allows unscrupulous resellers to exploit high demand. They emphasized the importance of addressing this issue to create a more equitable and transparent ticketing system.

