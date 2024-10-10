comscore
Gurfateh Pirzada and Parul Gulati commence shoot for untitled series on Uttarakhand; Gangs Of Wasseypur writer to helm project

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Gurfateh Pirzada and Parul Gulati commence shoot for untitled series on Uttarakhand; Gangs Of Wasseypur writer to helm project

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood’s newest and trendiest on-screen pair, Parul Gulati and Gurfateh Pirzada are set to dazzle audiences with their presence in an exciting new untitled project. The shoot for the series has already commenced in a confined location in Uttarakhand, marking the first time the duo will share screen space together.

Both Parul and Gurfateh will be leading this project, which is rumored to be based on friendship is
thrilling and adventurous. While details of the project remain tightly under wraps, sources from the set are already praising the actors’ chemistry and performance.

According to a source from the set, "Parul and Gurfateh’s camaraderie on camera is sensational. The way they complement each other in scenes is remarkable, and the energy they bring is palpable. Watching them together on screen is going to be an adventurous ride for the audience."

This untitled project directed by Akhilesh Jaiswal who was the writer of Gangs of Wasseypur and Ugly has been eagerly anticipated, and with Parul and Gurfateh leading the charge, expectations are high. Both actors have built a reputation for their impactful performances, and fans are excited to see the dynamic pairing on screen for the first time.

Also Read: Gurfateh Pirzada on starring in Ananya Panday-led Call Me Bae: “I had the most relaxed and enjoyable time shooting for the show”

