Indian comedian Kapil Sharma, who is currently on an international tour with the whole cast of The Kapil Sharma Show, was scheduled to perform live in New York on July 9 but the show had to postponed.

The local promoter Sam Singh shared through a social media post, “The Kapil Sharma Show scheduled for the Nassau Coliseum on July 9 and Cue Insurance Arena on July 23, 2022, will be postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date due to a scheduling conflict. All tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the rescheduled date. If you would like a refund, please contact your original point of purchase."

According to News18, Singh said, “This is our internal decision that we are moving shows to new dates. It has nothing to do with any fake case." The case he referred to is a recent complaint filed against the comedian in NY Court by a company called Sai USA Inc for breach of contract during his 2015 tour to North America.

As per the contract made with them, the comedian was signed for 6 shows in North America, out of which he only did five shows which did not work for the company.

The Kapil Sharma Show, which went off-air last month as Kapil took off for his live tour along with the entire team, will be back on television in mid-September.

