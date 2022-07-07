comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.07.2022 | 12:23 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Rashtra Kavach OM Rocketry - The Nambi Effect Hit - The First Case Shamshera Jugjugg Jeeyo
follow us on

Kapil Sharma’s live New York show gets postponed due to scheduling conflict

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma, who is currently on an international tour with the whole cast of The Kapil Sharma Show, was scheduled to perform live in New York on July 9 but the show had to postponed.

Kapil Sharma’s live New York show gets postponed due to scheduling conflict

Kapil Sharma’s live New York show gets postponed due to scheduling conflict

The local promoter Sam Singh shared through a social media post, “The Kapil Sharma Show scheduled for the Nassau Coliseum on July 9 and Cue Insurance Arena on July 23, 2022, will be postponed to a yet-to-be-determined date due to a scheduling conflict. All tickets purchased for the original date will be valid for the rescheduled date. If you would like a refund, please contact your original point of purchase."

According to News18, Singh said, “This is our internal decision that we are moving shows to new dates. It has nothing to do with any fake case." The case he referred to is a recent complaint filed against the comedian in NY Court by a company called Sai USA Inc for breach of contract during his 2015 tour to North America.

As per the contract made with them, the comedian was signed for 6 shows in North America, out of which he only did five shows which did not work for the company.

The Kapil Sharma Show, which went off-air last month as Kapil took off for his live tour along with the entire team, will be back on television in mid-September.

Also Read: Lawsuit filed against Kapil Sharma for breach of contract

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Janhit Mein…

Dhokha - Round D Corner: R Madhavan,…

Jessi parts ways with PSY’s management label…

Content Engineers collaborates with Rohan…

BLACKPINK confirms comeback in August…

James Cameron reveals he may not direct the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification