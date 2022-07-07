ZEE5 on Thursday announced the world digital premiere of Janhit Mein Jaari on 15th July. The film revolves around Manokamna Tripathi, played by Nushrratt Bharuccha, a condom salesgirl who successfully manages to spark conversations on safe sex.

A Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP, Janhit Mein Jaari is directed by Jai Basantu Singh and written by Raaj Shaandilyaa. Also starring Vijay Raaz, Anud Singh Dhaka, Tinu Anand, Paritosh Tripathi, and others, the film narrates the story of Manokamna Tripathi, a sales representative working for a local condom manufacturer in Madhya Pradesh. A tragic turn of events pushes her to immerse herself more emotionally and responsibly into the job than ever before. Will she find her family, seeped in conservative and orthodox ideologies, standing by her side eventually or will she paddle through all alone? The answer to this question forms a considerable part of the narrative.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “After the success of Helmet, we are happy to add to our content library another thought-provoking film delivered with humour and sensitivity. ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ is an entertaining film with a good message, and we are elated to partner with the makers and give this film a global reach. We are sure that the viewers will enjoy the quirkiness and take notice of the taboo subject the film deals with so effectively”

Producer Vinod Bhanushali said, “Janhit Mein Jaari is a film with a big idea and an important message packaged with humour. A combination of Raaj Shaandilyaa’s story and dialogues which is full of laughter with Jai Basantu Singh’s direction that brought these words to screen is what got us, immense love, by critics and audiences alike. By acing such an important role, Nushrratt Bharuccha has impressed everyone with her performance and hard work. We as a team are so proud of ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’ and grateful to the audiences for the love they gave us. This is a story that had to be narrated and had to reach households across the globe and what better than a platform like ZEE5 who will take such an important subject to every nook and corner.”

Producer Raaj Shaandilyaa said, “As a filmmaker and a storyteller my main objective is to provide my audience with a socially relevant story that is interesting and has a touch of humour. Janhit Mein Jaari starring Nushrratt Bharuccha is one such story regarding a social issue with the main focus on some valid situations we all need to think about as individuals. I didn’t struggle at all to choose the cast for this movie as I know how talented and composed Nushrratt is when it comes to her work and after her performance in our previous project together, I couldn’t think of anyone else best for the role but her. The reaction and love from the audience is really overwhelming and I’ll make sure to always excite and entertain my audience with new projects and stories”.

