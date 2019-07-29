The Kapil Sharma Show: Did producer Salman Khan ask host Kapil Sharma to stay from controversies?

We all know that Kapil Sharma kicked off his second innings in December when he restarted The Kapil Sharma Show and this time, it was because of Salman Khan who decided to back the show. After many complaints and controversies, Kapil decided to quit the show and entertainment in order to take a sabbatical and was seen spending time on his health. His then fiancé, Ginni Chathrath too supported him extensively and later, the comedian tied the knot with her in December last year. With his second innings having quite a successful run on the personal and professional front, we hear that producer Salman Khan has warned the comedian to stay away from controversies.

As mentioned before Salman Khan has helped the comedian kick off his second innings of The Kapil Sharma Show. The first season of the show had ended up abruptly after complaints about the unprofessional behaviour of the comedian started surfacing. Adding fuel to the fire was the much public showdown of the comedian with the colleague Sunil Grover. Besides that, Kapil also had confessed that he suffered from alcoholic and anxiety problem and later, there were also issues about his social media posts. On the other hand, the second innings has kicked off quite well with successful TRPs being registered in each week. Keeping in mind the success of the show, certain reports have claimed that the superstar wants Kapil to stay away from controversies unlike last time.

Although there has been no official statement regarding the same, it is being said that Salman Khan has been quite clear about it and wants Kapil to follow it too.

On the personal front, Kapil Sharma too is enjoying his life. He recently took off on a babymoon trip to Canada with wife Ginni Chathrath as the couple is gearing up to welcome their first baby.

