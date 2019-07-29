Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 29.07.2019 | 10:35 PM IST

After shedding 10 kilos for RoohiAfza, Janhvi Kapoor to gain muscle for Kargil Girl

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Janhvi Kapoor is juggling between two projects. The actress began the year with Gunjan Saxena biopic tentatively titled Kargil Girl. For the role of IAF Pilot, the actress had to gain 6 kilos. After the wrap up of the schedule, she went underwent hectic training to shed 10kgs for her next film RoohiAfza.

Now, for Georgia schedule, Janhvi Kapoor will have to gain muscle for her role. Namrata Purohit, her trainer, revealed that Janhvi underwent hectic regime for both the schedules and everything was monitored. For her weight loss, she had to do a fair amount of cardio. Since she has six weeks before the schedule, the actress will follow the same regime. She has been working out six days a week. Four days are allotted to Pilates and two days for electrical muscle stimulation.

Meanwhile, Kargil Girl is set for 2020 release. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi as Janhvi Kapoor’s father.

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao are happy souls after wrapping the Agra schedule of RoohiAfza

