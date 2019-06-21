Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli says she is SCARED for Sunaina Roshan as her phone is off

Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina Roshan has been all over the news after she opened up about her ongoing family crises. She claimed that her family is not financially supporting her and have physically assaulted her for dating a Muslim journalist. She further said that it is unfair on part of her brother Hrithik Roshan to not give her an apartment, as promised.

She also publicly supported Kangana Ranaut and said that she was right about Hrithik all along. Rangoli has been tweeting in her support and has now expressed her concern because Sunaina’s phone is off. In a series of tweets she wrote, “Right now my biggest worry is that Sunaina’s phone is off and she is not reachable, God knows what they did to her … i am really scared for her …”

She also said that the reason Sunaina is asking for money is because the Roshans made her dependent on them and she cannot possibly go looking out for a job now at the age of 40.

She wrote, “She lives in their house, she was always made to be dependent on them now suddenly in her late fourties they have stopped to give her any expenses. She was married of at the age of 16 she doesn’t hold any degree or education.”

