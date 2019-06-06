Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 06.06.2019 | 8:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bharat Super 30 De De Pyaar De India’s Most Wanted Kabir Singh Student Of The Year 2
follow us on

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel takes a dig at Salman Khan and Karan Johar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have always been quite vocal about their opinions. They also have an ongoing feud with filmmaker Karan Johar. Time and again, both the sisters have taken digs at Karan Johar. And once again, the actress’ sister has called out Karan Johar and also dragged Salman Khan.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel takes a dig at Salman Khan and Karan Johar

Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to slam the industrywallas especially Karan Johar for supporting Salman Khan’s recent release Bharat. Taking to Twitter, Rangoli wrote, “Bolly industry Salman Khan ki chaploosi mein jut chuki hai, KJO is leading the chaploosi pack, humko bhi seekhna hai yaar peeche se chugali aur saamne chaapalusi yeh kaise hota hai.”

Earlier this week, the makers of Bharat held a grand premiere in Mumbai which saw the presence of many A-listers. The film released on Eid 2019 and saw a massive opening day collection of Rs 42. 3 crore. It is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel ALLEGES Karan Johar tells actors ‘whom to sleep with’

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Priyanka Chopra responds to the criticism…

Ali Abbas Zafar clarifies on Salman Khan's…

Bharat is Salman Khan's biggest release ever…

Aditya Pancholi files another complaint…

Katrina Kaif comes out in support of Bharat…

Bharat: Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar make…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification