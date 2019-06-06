Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel takes a dig at Salman Khan and Karan Johar

Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have always been quite vocal about their opinions. They also have an ongoing feud with filmmaker Karan Johar. Time and again, both the sisters have taken digs at Karan Johar. And once again, the actress’ sister has called out Karan Johar and also dragged Salman Khan.

Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter to slam the industrywallas especially Karan Johar for supporting Salman Khan’s recent release Bharat. Taking to Twitter, Rangoli wrote, “Bolly industry Salman Khan ki chaploosi mein jut chuki hai, KJO is leading the chaploosi pack, humko bhi seekhna hai yaar peeche se chugali aur saamne chaapalusi yeh kaise hota hai.”

Bolly industry Salman Khan ki chaploosi mein jut chuki hai, KJO is leading the chaploosi pack, humko bhi seekhna hai yaar peeche se chugali aur saamne chaapalusi yeh kaise hota hai ???? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) June 5, 2019

Earlier this week, the makers of Bharat held a grand premiere in Mumbai which saw the presence of many A-listers. The film released on Eid 2019 and saw a massive opening day collection of Rs 42. 3 crore. It is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar.