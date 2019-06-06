Wild Stone appoints Ranbir Kapoor as their brand ambassador

Popular male grooming brand Wild Stone is back with yet another witty tale of attitude, style & confidence with Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor. Swearing by their tagline “Log Toh Notice Karenge”- fragrance has been used to win hearts of a global audience at the ICC World Cup 2019. Wild Stone’s choice of Ranbir Kapoor– one of the most graceful, charming, and confident youth icons of the country – as their ambassador is in line with the core values of the brand. Mr. Narendra Daga, Founder & MD, McNROE said, “Ranbir’s cool demeanour & innate sensibilities completely resonates with our brand Wild Stone. We are all about Modern-Confident-Inclusive Masculinity and I am delighted that a youth icon like Ranbir has chosen to partner with us.”

To leverage on this exclusive partnership, Wild Stone along with its creative partners, Ogilvy, and production partner Good Morning Films, recently launched a campaign centered on the ICC World Cup 2019. Comprising of three short films aimed to position the brand’s “fragrance” proposition in the Cricket World Cup frenzy. The films show how Ranbir deftly uses “fragrance” to get his friends around the world support our nation. The plot is youthful, humorous and underlined by Ranbir’s signature charisma.

Mr Daga also pointed out, “Both Wild Stone & Ranbir Kapoor share the fragrance of confidence. This perfect partnership is sure to have a lasting impression on viewers.”With huge appeal amongst the youth, Wild Stone now aims to drive greater brand salience on a pan-India level through their association with the tremendously talented Bollywood superstar.