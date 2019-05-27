Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 27.05.2019 | 4:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
De De Pyaar De Student Of The Year 2 India’s Most Wanted Bharat Kabir Singh
follow us on

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel ALLEGES Karan Johar tells actors ‘whom to sleep with’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It seems like controversies don’t seem to leave Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel. Ever since the nepotism debate began due to Kangana’s jibe on Koffee With Karan, the two of them seem to have been at war. There has been a lot of back and forth and war of words between the two stars. With that being said, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel, who is very active on social media, has often made several attacks had industry folks. And now, Rangoli has once again attacked Karan Johar in a series of fiery tweets.

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel ALLEGES Karan Johar tells actors ‘whom to sleep with’

Rangoli Chandel responded to a tweet made by Kamal R Khan that read, “According to my sources Karan Johar has thrown out Ishaan Khattar from Dharma because Ishaan was talking rudely with him. Hence he is not going to make any more film with Ishaan.”

She responded, “Karan not only takes huge percentage of every artist earnings who he launches or works with and sends to Matrix bt also tells them what to wear and who to sleep with, percentage I understand lot of Hollywood production houses do that but always forcing actors to patch up & break up based on his brand propaganda requirements will nt b acceptable by any self respecting individual career gaya bhad mein peace f mind is more imp khud ki nazron mein he gir jaoge toh duniya mein 4 paise toh kama loge magar sahi mayane mein kuch ban nahin paoge ????.”

Well, Karan Johar is yet to react to this jibe.

ALSO READ: Rangoli Chandel LASHES OUT at Richa Chadha and calls her jobless over her comments she made on Kangana Ranaut during a show!

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Krish has no plans of directing a Hindi film…

Prabal Gurung’s Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya…

Prabal Gurung denies dating Karan Johar,…

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel…

SCOOP! First schedule of Karan Johar…

BREAKING! Netflix India announces new show…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification