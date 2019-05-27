Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel ALLEGES Karan Johar tells actors ‘whom to sleep with’

It seems like controversies don’t seem to leave Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel. Ever since the nepotism debate began due to Kangana’s jibe on Koffee With Karan, the two of them seem to have been at war. There has been a lot of back and forth and war of words between the two stars. With that being said, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel, who is very active on social media, has often made several attacks had industry folks. And now, Rangoli has once again attacked Karan Johar in a series of fiery tweets.

Rangoli Chandel responded to a tweet made by Kamal R Khan that read, “According to my sources Karan Johar has thrown out Ishaan Khattar from Dharma because Ishaan was talking rudely with him. Hence he is not going to make any more film with Ishaan.”

She responded, “Karan not only takes huge percentage of every artist earnings who he launches or works with and sends to Matrix bt also tells them what to wear and who to sleep with, percentage I understand lot of Hollywood production houses do that but always forcing actors to patch up & break up based on his brand propaganda requirements will nt b acceptable by any self respecting individual career gaya bhad mein peace f mind is more imp khud ki nazron mein he gir jaoge toh duniya mein 4 paise toh kama loge magar sahi mayane mein kuch ban nahin paoge ????.”

Karan not only takes huge percentage of every artist earnings who he launches or works with and sends to Matrix bt also tells them what to wear and who to sleep with, percentage I understand lot f Hollywood production houses do that but always forcing actors to patch up…(contd) https://t.co/NN9HMx3mpA — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 26, 2019

(contd)& break up based on his brand propaganda requirements will nt b acceptable by any self respecting individual career gaya bhad mein peace f mind is more imp khud ki nazron mein he gir jaoge toh duniya mein 4 paise toh kama loge magar sahi mayane mein kuch ban nahin paoge ???? — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) May 26, 2019

Well, Karan Johar is yet to react to this jibe.