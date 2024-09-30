Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut is currently addressing requests from the Central Board for Film Certification (CBFC) concerning her directorial project, Emergency. During a recent hearing at the Bombay High Court, it was revealed that Ranaut has engaged in discussions with the board and agreed to certain revisions proposed by its revising committee.

This legal matter arose as a result of a petition filed by the film's co-producers, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, which sought the release of the certification needed for the film’s theatrical debut. The CBFC informed the court of Ranaut's willingness to comply with some of their suggested cuts, although it remains unclear whether she accepted all of their recommendations.

As per NDTV report, the division bench, comprising Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla, has scheduled further hearings on the issue for Thursday. Reports indicate that the board requested a total of 13 edits to the film, which stars Ranaut in the leading role of the late former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The film's release was initially set for September 6 but has faced scrutiny over allegations of historical inaccuracies and potential misrepresentations of the Sikh community.

Earlier in the month, the court had instructed the CBFC to make a definitive decision on the matter. While the court acknowledged the board's concerns, it emphasized that it should not decide on the potential impact on public order. Justice Colabawalla raised an important point, questioning whether audiences would naively accept everything depicted in a film. He remarked, "Do you think the public is so naive they will believe everything in a movie? What about creative freedom?"

The judges urged the board to take a firm stance, stating, "Take a decision. Let's see what the revising committee says, be it deciding to release or not, take a decision. Have the courage to say that the film should not be released. We will appreciate the stand of the CBFC." The counsel for the board mentioned that certain scenes portray a controversial figure engaging with political parties, which adds to the complexity of the review process.

In a statement last week, Kangana Ranaut expressed her feelings regarding the CBFC's recommendations, describing some of them as "quite unreasonable." She acknowledged that while feedback is important, certain suggestions seemed excessive. On a more positive note, she highlighted that historians and members of the review committee who have viewed the film praised it as a faithful representation of its subject matter. "We've received requests for cuts, but while feedback is always welcome, some of the suggestions seem quite unreasonable... On the brighter side, most historians and members of the review committee who've seen it have praised it as the most faithful depiction of a leader," she stated.

Ranaut further elaborated on the feedback she received, indicating that many reviewers appreciated the film's commitment to authenticity. "They've especially appreciated our unwavering commitment to the truth, without compromising even the smallest detail. Their endorsement is encouraging, affirming that we've honored the story as it deserves," she added.

Ranaut indicated that the team is dedicated to preserving the film's essence while ensuring that it remains true to its narrative. "Nevertheless, we are ready to stand our ground and protect the film's integrity, ensuring its essence remains intact," she concluded.

The backdrop of this project revolves around a pivotal period in Indian history, specifically the Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi from 1975 to 1977. The film stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman.

