Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines for her achievements. She recently sold her lavish residence in Mumbai for Rs. 32 crores, previously serving as the headquarters for her production company. Now, she treated herself to a luxurious automobile, a high-end Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography, which was acquired for Rs. 3. 81 crores.

On a recent occasion, the official page of the car brand celebrated her acquisition, highlighting her journey in the entertainment world and emphasizing her ability to make bold choices. The caption read, “Congratulations to the Queen of Bollywood, Ms Kangana Ranaut, on her stunning new ride - Range Rover!! From ruling the silver screen to conquering the roads in style, you always know how to make a statement. This powerhouse deserves nothing less than the best! Here's to cruising in luxury and making every journey as bold and fearless as you are.” Kangana was seen engaging in a traditional ritual with her nephew. She was dressed elegantly in a white salwar-kameez.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Emergency release has been halted. The film has yet to receive certification from CBFC.

