Adah Sharma stars in Reeta Sanyal, a new Disney+ Hotstar series about a lawyer with chameleon-like skills taking on challenging cases. Produced by Rajeshwar Nair and Krishnan Iyer under Keylight Productions and directed by Abhirup Ghosh, the show is based on a character created by writer Amit Khan. Reeta Sanyal begins streaming on October 14, 2024, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar, free on mobile.

Adah Sharma on her Disney+ Hotstar series Reeta Sanyal; says, “The world the show is set in is like a comic book”

The series features Rahul Dev, Ankur Rathee, and Manik Papneja in key roles.

Adah Sharma discusses her role in Disney+ Hotstar's Reeta Sanyal, where she takes on a witty character for the first time. Sharma has previously explored genres ranging from patriotic to horror, empowerment, and romance.

Elaborating on the same, Adah Sharma said, “I try with each project to be a different person, use a different voice if I'm allowed to. From a soldier fighting for a country to a bar dancer I'm fortunate to be cast in parts allowing me to showcase range as an actor. With Reeta Sanyal I got to play a lawyer and a detective but the character isn't just that and that's what fascinated me. The world the show is set in is like a comic book with larger than life situations, characters. I also haven't dabbled in the pulp fiction genre yet. The best part was that I got to play 10 characters in one show! Reeta and her adventures, the cases she solves and comedy and action intertwined; it made me feel like it was a dream role for me!”

Reeta Sanyal will be streaming from October 14, free on mobile exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar

