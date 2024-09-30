Geek Pictures India kickstarted the campaign for their most awaited film, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama with the first-ever premiere of the remastered film in 4K. The exclusive event, held on Friday, was hosted by Mr. Arjun Aggarwal, Co-founder of Geek Pictures India, and Mr. Tamotsu Kosano, Founder of Geek Pictures Inc., who flew in from Tokyo for the occasion. Adding to the significance of the event were special guests, General V.K. Singh and former Rajya Sabha member Shri Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, whose presence lent a distinguished air to the celebration of this cultural landmark.

Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama makers organise special fan screening in Delhi ahead of release

As part of the highly anticipated Mela! Mela! Anime Japan festival, a special fan event was hosted in collaboration with the Japan Consulate in New Delhi. To the delight of anime enthusiasts, Geek Pictures India, the producers of the newly dubbed Indian language versions of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama, made a surprise announcement of an exclusive 4K screening at the event. The news sparked immediate excitement, with all screening slots filled in under ten minutes by eager fans.

Moksha Modgill, CEO of Geek Pictures India, warmly welcomed the audience to the first-ever fan premiere of Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama in 4K. She expressed her gratitude, highlighting how the anime adaptation of Valmiki's Ramayana serves as a cultural bridge, fostering greater exchange of artistic content between India and Japan.

Set to hit theaters across India on October 18, Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama will be distributed in four languages—English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu—by Geek Pictures India, in collaboration with AA Films and Excel Entertainment.

