Actor Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram Stories to express her disappointment over the absence of “dark, dusky” Indian female actors in the entertainment industry. She pointed out Monalisa, a young woman who went viral for her appearance at the Maha Kumbh 2025, and criticized the harassment Monalisa faces for her looks. Kangana questioned why the industry lacks young actors with dusky skin tones and emphasized the need for more representation.

Kangana Ranaut supports Maha Kumbh’s viral girl Monalisa, questions lack of dusky actresses in Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of Monalisa on Instagram, praising her natural beauty while expressing concern over the harassment Monalisa faces. Kangana questioned the lack of dark, dusky female representation in the entertainment industry and asked, “Do we have dark dusky Indian tone female representation in the glamour world anymore? Are people appreciating young actresses as they did Anu Agarwal, Kajol, Bipasha, Deepika, or Rani Mukerji?”

She further stated, “Why do all actresses appear as pale as a white woman, even those who were darker in their younger days? Is it due to excessive use of laser treatments and glutathione injections?”

Monalisa Bhonsle, a 16-year-old garland seller from Indore, gained overnight fame for her striking looks at Mahakumbh 2025. However, the attention quickly turned into harassment from men, prompting her family to send her home for her safety.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Emergency, a biographical political thriller in which she portrayed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film, which she also directed, was released on January 17. Despite the buzz, it received mixed-to-negative reviews and underperformed at the box office.

Also Read : Cinema Lovers Day was a Disaster – Bad movies can’t be saved by discounts

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.