With actors constantly experimenting with genres and filmmakers, a rare and never-seen-before combination is expected to be in the works, if recent reports are to be believed. It is being said that Kabir Khan, who shares a great bond with Katrina Kaif, is keen on working with the latter’s husband Vicky Kaushal. While the two of them have often cheered and appreciated each other’s work, they have never been able to come together for a project, until now. These reports have claimed that the filmmaker and actor are already in talks for an untitled film, details of which are strictly maintained under wraps.

Vicky Kaushal and Kabir Khan to join hands for a film?

In a Filmfare report, it has been revealed that Vicky Kaushal and Kabir Khan are contemplating on working together for the film. Although the details are yet to be finalized with no confirmation from either side, a source was quoted sharing the details. "Kabir Khan and Katrina Kaif have had a long-standing association and friendship. Ever since Katrina and Vicky Kaushal came together, Kabir has always been a friend and mentor to Vicky. But now, after all these years, they have finally found a project, where the two can come together. The deal hasn't been sealed yet. But it is as good as done,” stated the source.

Adding to the speculation further, Kabir Khan posted about a two-film partnership with Applause Entertainment on his social media handle last week. While the details of the cast was not yet revealed, audiences have been wondering if Vicky will be a part of one of these films.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal is currently a busy actor as he is neck deep in promotions, ahead of the release of his highly anticipated historical drama Chhaava. Coming from the house of Maddock Films, it is a magnum opus starring an ensemble cast and directed by Laxman Utekar. However, it is not the only film on the schedule of the Masaan actor! He also has the much-awaited entertainer Love & War with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in the pipeline for release next year. Considering his hectic schedule, if the Khan – Kaushal collab holds true, it is to be seen as to when the film will be going on floors!

