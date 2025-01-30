Multi-hyphenate talent Dot. is ready to take the stage today, 30th January, as she opens for global music sensation Ed Sheeran during his much-awaited concert in Pune. Known for her unique blend of musical talent and acting prowess, Dot. is making waves in both industries. She recently made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, where her performance garnered significant attention.

Dot. set to take the stage for Ed Sheeran in Pune, tonight

Before her Pune concert appearance, Dot. had an electrifying performance at Bandland 2024, where her act left the audience buzzing with excitement. Her ability to seamlessly blend her skills as a musician and performer makes her a standout in the entertainment world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dot. (@dotandthesyllables)

Taking to Instagram, Dot. shared her excitement for tonight's big performance. Posting a picture of herself, she wrote, “Tonight’s going to be awesome! So excited to open for @teddysphotos at Yash Lawns, Pune!” Her enthusiasm and connection with her fans are evident, and this performance with Ed Sheeran is bound to elevate her profile even further.

With her rising star in both music and acting, Dot. continues to prove her versatility and determination. Fans eagerly await her next moves, as she cements herself as a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

