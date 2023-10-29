Kangana Ranaut returned to theatres post the not-so-successful Chandramukhi 2 which featured her alongside Raghava Lawrence. While the film attempted to revive the blockbuster franchise which originally featured South stalwarts like Rajinikanth, Jyothika, Nayanthara, and Prabhu, failed to live up to the kind of blockbuster created by the 2005 film, the actress has now returned to theatres with another venture, Tejas. Although Tejas is a Bollywood film, it aims at touching the patriotic emotions within since it features Kangana in the role of an air force officer.

However, despite a massive fan following on social media, Kangana Ranaut has been unable to withstand the box office pressure and her recent release led to a disastrous start at the box office. This has not gone down well with the actress and although she often blames the ‘movie mafia’ for the failure of her movies, this time around Kangana has called this to be the ‘post COVID effect’.

Kangana Ranaut has taken to social media to share a video dedicating it to her fans and pleading them to go to theatres and watch the film. “Even before Covid, theatrical footfalls were dipping drastically, and post Covid it has become seriously rapid. Many theatres are shutting down and even after free tickets and many reasonable offers, drastic footfall decline is continuing. Requesting people to watch films in theatres and enjoy them with family and friends or else they (theatres) won’t be able to survive. Thanks (sic)."

Interestingly, the recent releases in Bollywood which includes films like Satyaprem Ki Katha, Jawan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, among others have tasted massive success at the box office as stars have revealed about how Bollywood reemerged post the COVID effect.

Tejas is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and the film released on October 27.

