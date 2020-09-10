Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.09.2020 | 8:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Kangana Ranaut exempted from home quarantine under short-term visitor category

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been exempted from the 14-day home quarantine rule by the BMC. The rule is for people arriving from outside the state. Ranaut arrived in the city on September 9 and has been in the news ever since because of the demolition of her office building by BMC. 

Kangana Ranaut exempted from mandatory home quarantine under short-term visitor category

Reportedly, a senior BMC official said that she had made an online application for the exemption of home quarantine as she was on a short visit. The official said that she was exempted under the 'short-term visitor category'. The actress will reportedly be leaving the city on September 14. 

Meanwhile, after the BMC demolished parts of Kangana's office building citing illegal constructions, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition. The Bombay HC order came after Kangana filed a petition against the demolition. On Thursday, as per court order the BMC filed a response in the court. The court will next be hearing the matter on September 22. 

ALSO READ: Police complaint filed against Kangana Ranaut for using defamatory language against CM Uddhav Thackeray 

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Mumbai Special Court to pass order on Rhea…

Police complaint filed against Kangana…

Rhea Chakraborty tells the court she was…

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty's…

Bombay High Court asks BMC to stop…

Rhea Chakraborty sent to 14-day judicial…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification