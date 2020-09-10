Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been exempted from the 14-day home quarantine rule by the BMC. The rule is for people arriving from outside the state. Ranaut arrived in the city on September 9 and has been in the news ever since because of the demolition of her office building by BMC.

Reportedly, a senior BMC official said that she had made an online application for the exemption of home quarantine as she was on a short visit. The official said that she was exempted under the 'short-term visitor category'. The actress will reportedly be leaving the city on September 14.

Meanwhile, after the BMC demolished parts of Kangana's office building citing illegal constructions, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition. The Bombay HC order came after Kangana filed a petition against the demolition. On Thursday, as per court order the BMC filed a response in the court. The court will next be hearing the matter on September 22.

