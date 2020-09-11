Amid the nationwide lockdown that commenced in March, film productions were halted. Some of the shoots finally resumed in August. For the past two weeks, Brahmastra duo Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have begun dubbing for this Ayan Mukerji directorial.

Ahead of the film's release, the actors' videos will be released that will act as teasers to explain the world of Brahmastra. For the same, Alia and Ranbir, who play Isha and Shiva, have been visiting the dubbing studio. The special video series is simultaneously being edited.

The cast is set for a brief 10-12 days of the shoot. It will be decided soon when the shooting will resume. The shooting also includes a song sequence that will be shot in the studio in Mumbai. Amitabh Bachchan is also expected to join them during the final schedule to shoot important scenes with Ranbir.

The makers are yet to decide the next release date. As of now, it was scheduled for December 4, 2020.

More Pages: Brahmastra Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.