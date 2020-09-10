Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has landed in yet another legal trouble as a police complaint has been filed against her for using defamatory language against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. On Wednesday morning, the BMC demolished illegal portions of Kangana's office. Post this, the actress made a video slamming the state government and referred to the Chief Minister with an informal salutation.

A complaint has been filed against the actress at Vikhroli police station for making insulting and defamatory statements against Thackeray. In the video, she was seen warning the Maharashtra CM that 'his ego will also be destroyed, just as he broke her house.'

Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, “Today, the Maharashtra Govt illegally broke down #KanganaRanaut’s house while she was on a flight to Mumbai, with only 24 hour notice. Completely illegal considering the Govt has banned demolitions due to Covid till September 30. This is what Fascism looks like.”



In another tweet, Ranaut also threatened to expose Thackeray and ‘Karan Johar gang’. “Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, reacting to Kangana's remake, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that 11 crore Marathi people have heard her statement and he will not further comment on it.

