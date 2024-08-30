Acclaimed singer-songwriter, rapper and music producer AP Dhillon has unveiled his highly anticipated new EP ‘The Brownprint’. Out now via Republic Records in partnership with Universal Music Canada, this nine-track release marks a significant milestone in Dhillon’s career, showcasing his artistic evolution as an international phenomenon and inviting audiences to his next era.

AP Dhillon unveils EP ‘The Brownprint’ featuring Ayra Starr, Jazzy B, Shinda Kahlon and more! Deets inside

AP Dhillon states, “I’m calling my EP ‘The Brownprint’ because I want to show our community that there are many avenues to put out Punjabi music. I want us to think of the bigger picture and tap into the impossible. It’s no longer about creating history; it’s about building a legacy for future generations.”

The title track, ‘Brownprint’ featuring longtime collaborator Shinda Kahlon is a gritty anthem of authenticity, loyalty and strength. The track celebrates the indomitable spirit of the people from Majha, a region in Punjab known for its valor and resilience. The lyrics, deeply rooted in the warrior-ready-for-battleground ethos, convey a sense of unwavering determination and a refusal to be intimidated by challenges. Continuing in the same vein, ‘315’, a standout track from the EP, is a powerful tribute to AP Dhillon's Indian roots and community. Collaborating with Punjabi music veteran Jazzy B and Shinda Kahlon, the gritty song is an aggressive declaration of invincibility, honoring the strength and resilience of the Punjabi community. Its classic West Coast beat seamlessly blends nostalgic and modern sounds, creating a captivating listening experience that embodies a clear message: this crew is not to be trifled with, and their unity is unbreakable.

The ground-breaking EP also features collaborations with artists from all over the world, flexing Dhillon's impressive artistic versatility to create art that transcends cultural boundaries and presents a heady concoction of musical styles fusing genres such as rock, Afrobeat, hip hop, funk, soul and Punjabi music. Lithe acoustic guitar underlines ‘Losing Myself’, where Dhillon teams up with Atlanta rap titan Gunna to showcase a poignant track that explores themes of love, loss and heartbreak. Written by Dhillon's father, Rashpal Singh, who makes his songwriting debut on this track, 'Losing Myself' features Dhillon's dynamic vocals alongside an irresistible cameo from the hip-hop megastar. The spicy love anthem ‘Bora Bora’ featuring history-making Nigerian-born Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr effortlessly blends breezy production with beach-ready energy and luxurious vibes whilst highlighting the concepts of loyalty, connection and exclusivity. Introducing upcoming talent Syra to the music world, ‘Sweet Flower’ is a vibrant and cheerful track that reflects Dhillon's aptitude to create infectious dance tracks.

The EP takes listeners on a heartfelt emotional joyride, exploring a range of introspective, offering a glimpse into Dhillon's personal experiences and his ability to evoke raw emotions through his music. Tracks like the ‘Distance’ and ‘After Midnight’ delve into the complexities of human relationships and are a poignant lament of abandonment, betrayal and separation. Interestingly ‘After Midnight’ brings to the fore an experimental side to Dhillon with the music superstar sampling the rock genre for the very first time on a Punjabi track. Adding another layer of ingenuity, Dhillon expresses his ease of maneuvering between two contrasting musical styles and soundscapes on the bonus track ‘To Be Continued...’. Reimagining the upbeat ‘Distance’, ‘To Be Continued’ presents itself as a poignant emotional love ballad.

‘The Brownprint’ was teased earlier this month with the release of Salman Khan-Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘Old Money’ which has already amassed over 20 million worldwide streams and has made its’ debut on Billboard Canadian Hot 100.

AP Dhillon has co-produced the majority of the EP, with AzizTheShake, Luca Mauti, Ramoon, Roc Legion, Gray Hawken, Tompa, Ben10k, Intense, Chris LaRocca, La+ch, Brendan Thomas, Madeleine Kay and Herman Atwal also contributing to the project.

With ‘The Brownprint’, AP Dhillon is cementing his status as a global music star and a flag bearer of the global brown community. As he continues to push boundaries and evolve as an artist, stay tuned for fresh exciting music announcements from AP Dhillon in the future!

