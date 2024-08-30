Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has reportedly assured community leaders that the state government will explore the possibility of prohibiting the film’s release.

A recent development has brought Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Emergency under scrutiny, as members of the Sikh community have expressed strong objections to its content. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has reportedly assured community leaders that the state government will explore the possibility of prohibiting the film’s release, pending legal counsel.

As per a report in PTI, the Telangana Sikh Society, represented by a delegation of 18 members and led by former IPS officer Tejdeep Kaur Menon, met with government adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir at the state Secretariat. During the meeting, the delegation submitted a formal appeal, raising serious concerns about the film’s depiction of the Sikh community.

According to Shabbir, the Sikh leaders are deeply troubled by certain portrayals in Emergency, which they believe cast the community in a negative light. The delegation argued that the film’s portrayal of Sikhs as antagonistic figures is not only "offensive" but also harmful to the community's reputation and social standing. This representation, they claimed, could perpetuate harmful stereotypes and mislead audiences about the true nature of the Sikh community.

In response to these concerns, Shabbir brought the issue to the attention of Chief Minister Reddy, who indicated that the state government would decide on the matter after seeking legal advice. Banning the film in Telangana is being considered as a way to address the community’s grievances and prevent any potential backlash.

Earlier this week, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex body responsible for the management of historical Gurdwaras, issued a legal notice to the producers of the film, including Kangana Ranaut, alleging that the movie misrepresents Sikh history and contains scenes that have deeply offended the Sikh community. The SGPC's legal notice demanded the immediate removal of objectionable scenes from Emergency and called for an apology from the filmmakers to the Sikh community. The SGPC also insisted that the film's trailer, which was released on August 14, be taken down from all public and social media platforms.

