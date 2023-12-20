comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 20.12.2023 | 12:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dunki Animal Salaar Tiger 3 Joram Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Shreyas Talpade’s FIRST response since his heart attack: “I am a little better now”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shreyas Talpade’s FIRST response since his heart attack: “I am a little better now”

en Bollywood News Shreyas Talpade’s FIRST response since his heart attack: “I am a little better now”
By Subhash K. Jha -

In what comes as a joyful relief to all his fans, friends, family and well-wishers, Shreyas Talpade has broken his silence to give this writer a health report of himself. To this writer’s anxious query on his health, Shreyas finally replied at 12.13 pm on Whats App.

Shreyas Talpade’s FIRST response since his heart attack: “I am a little better now”

Shreyas Talpade’s FIRST response since his heart attack: “I am a little better now”

Shreyas’ response was: “Thank you for all your support and prayers, Subhashji. I am little better now.” To the query if he is back from hospital Shreyas replied, “Not yet.”

For those who are unaware of Shreyas’ health condition, on December 15 he had a massive heart attack after completing the shoot for the day for Firoz Nadiadwala’s Welcome To The Jungle. On the same night, Shreyas’ friend Bobby Deol spoke to Shreyas’ wife. She told Bobby that his heart had stopped for about ten minutes. The medical team revived him and performed angioplasty.

We wish Shreyas a complete recovery.

Also Read: Shreyas Talpade recovering well after heart attack, confirms a family member: “He looked at us and smiled today morning”

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur…

New Show Alert! Sony Entertainment…

Single screen owners refuse to open advances…

Raj Kapoor starrer Banwara and Mera Naam…

Chhavi Mittal’s hair gets burnt; Karan…

CONFIRMED! Dhak Dhak to get a sequel;…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification