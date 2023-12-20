Shreyas Talpade’s FIRST response since his heart attack: “I am a little better now”

In what comes as a joyful relief to all his fans, friends, family and well-wishers, Shreyas Talpade has broken his silence to give this writer a health report of himself. To this writer’s anxious query on his health, Shreyas finally replied at 12.13 pm on Whats App.

Shreyas’ response was: “Thank you for all your support and prayers, Subhashji. I am little better now.” To the query if he is back from hospital Shreyas replied, “Not yet.”

For those who are unaware of Shreyas’ health condition, on December 15 he had a massive heart attack after completing the shoot for the day for Firoz Nadiadwala’s Welcome To The Jungle. On the same night, Shreyas’ friend Bobby Deol spoke to Shreyas’ wife. She told Bobby that his heart had stopped for about ten minutes. The medical team revived him and performed angioplasty.

We wish Shreyas a complete recovery.

