Actor Shreyas Talpade, a well-known star in Hindi and Marathi cinema, suffered a cardiac arrest on December 14, 2023, after returning home from the shoot of Welcome To The Jungle. The actor was rushed to the hospital immediately and an angioplasty was performed. The actor is on the road to recovery and is responding well.

Shreyas Talpade recovering well after heart attack, confirms a family member: “He looked at us and smiled today morning”

When Bombay Times reached out to his wife Deepti Shreyas Talpade, a family member responded by saying, “Shreyas is better now. He has been recovering well and the surgery went fine. He looked at us and smiled today morning. That was relieving to all of us. He will himself talk to you in a few days’ time.”

In a statement shared on Friday morning, December 15, Deepti Shreyas Talpade said, “Dear Friends & Media. I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I'm relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team's exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise. We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us.”

Bobby Deol on Friday had told Bollywood Hungama, “I just spoke to his wife. She was really upset. His heart had stopped for about ten minutes, apparently. Now they’ve revived him and done an angioplasty. So just pray that he will be fine.”

Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Jio Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Welcome To The Jungle has a long list of cast that also includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rajpal Yadav, Lara Dutta, among others.

