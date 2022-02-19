Bollywood actress Kajol has recently purchased two new properties in Mumbai's Juhu's Ananya building. According to a report, the combined cost of the two houses is ₹11.95 crore - both the apartments are said to be fixed on the 10th floor of the building.

Sources say that the actress bought the house in the first month, this year. Ananya building is situated in the same proximity as her current house, Shiv Shakti, which is in Juhu. Many celebrities such as Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others reside in Juhu as well.

According to a source, the combined carpet region of both the apartments purchased by Kajol is around 2000 sq ft. The documents of the houses were signed by the name Kajol Vishal Devgan, said the report.

According to another portal, Ajay had bought Shiv Shakti for around ₹60 crores. The house spreads across 590 sq yards and is near to Ajay's existing bungalow, Shakti, which is situated in the Kapolei Co-operative Housing Society in Juhu. Ajay and the previous owner of the house, late Pushpa Valia, finalized the contract in November 2020 but the estate transfer was done on May 7, 2021.

On the work front, Kajol was previously seen in the film Tribhanga last year, which was released on Netflix.

Also Read: Kajol buys two apartments in Juhu worth Rs 11.95 crore

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.