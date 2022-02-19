Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are finally married now. The first photos from the ceremony have surfaced on social media. They have exchanged their wedding vows and are officially man and wife. The couple exchanged vows at Javed Akhtar's farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of all close friends and family.

The first photos of the two standing together will leave you mesmerised. The wedding was a basic and simple affair. In the picture, Shibani went for a red off-shoulder gown with a veil and kept her hair open in soft curls. While Farhan opted for a black tuxedo to compliment her lady love. The decor is simple yet beautiful. The flower décor matches Shibani's wedding gown and makes everything look pretty! Early morning, guests were seen arriving at the wedding venue

According to a report by a tabloid, the guests were also been asked to wear easy colours like pastels and whites for the wedding. The wedding wasn't a nikah or a Marathi wedding and instead, they chose to make it an intimate vow ceremony. Earlier today, Shibani Dandekar also shared a photo of her bridal red shoes and across it, she wrote, "let's do this." The red shoes with shiny straps looked stunning.

The wedding was a star-studded event and was attended by Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Shankar Mahadevan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Anusha Dandekar, Amrita Arora, and others. Reportedly, the guest list also includes, Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Kapur, Samir Kochhar, and Monica Dogra.

