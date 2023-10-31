Kajol took to Instagram to gush about the photographic skills of Avinash Gowariker as she shared a series of monochrome pics from her recent photoshoot.

Being one of the biggest celebrity photographers in Bollywood, Avinash Gowariker recently received a lot of love from Bollywood star Kajol after she turned muse for him in his recent photoshoot. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actress penned a beautiful note, dedicating it to him, not only gushing about his photographic skills of Gowariker but also went on to even compare him to one of the biggest fashion photographs, Gautam Rajyadaksha.

Kajol compares her recent photoshoot with Avinash Gowariker as an ode to veteran photographer Gautam Rajyadaksha

Kajol shared a series of monochrome photos of her face close-up from a recent photoshoot with Avinash Gowariker which is expected to be a Halloween-themed one going by her caption. Posting the same, she penned a beautiful note for Ashutosh Gowariker saying, “Somehow black and white have this ghostly power over you.. all you can see is how right it looks. This session was shot off hand in the middle of another shoot and the feel behind it is an ode to #gautamrajyadaksha . Thank u @avigowariker for this lovely memory.”

Responding to her words, Avinash too expressed his gratitude, further asserting that Gautam is the reason behind him taking up photography as his profession in the first place. He said, “Kajol you are forever gorgeous<3 Your caption is an absolute honour for me.... Gautam is one of the main reasons as to why I'm a photographer today…” For the unversed, Avinash Gowariker has collaborated with several stars for his photoshoots including Kajol in the past.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

On the other hand, Kajol is riding high on the success of her recently released web series The Trial. It features her in the role of Noyonika, who rejoins law in a bid to save her family from crisis. As for her upcoming projects, Kajol is expected to play a prominent role in the acting debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sarzameen as well as the debut production of Kriti Sanon, Do Patti where she will be reuniting with her Dilwale co-actress.

Also Read: Kajol’s elegance in traditional sarees lights up Durga Puja celebrations

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.