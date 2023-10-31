Get ready for more glamour and drama as the show travels from Mumbai to Delhi, featuring prominent female entrepreneurs alongside the original cast.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, is all set to make her debut on the small screen. According to recent reports, she has given her nod to be a part of Netflix's reality series, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which is gearing up for its upcoming season.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to join Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in upcoming season: Report

The previous two seasons of the show featured an ensemble cast consisting of Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavna Pandey, and Seema Sajdeh, offering viewers an exclusive peek into their professional and personal lives. This time, the series is set to welcome Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, alongside two other accomplished female entrepreneurs.

As per a recent report in Mid-Day, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will be joining the much-anticipated new season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, along with Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla. An insider told the publication, "Fabulous Lives is travelling from Mumbai to Delhi. The creative team realized that they needed to introduce new faces into the mix. All three are well-known celebrities based in Delhi, but connected to Bollywood in one way or the other."

Shalini Passi, an art and design collector, also serves as an art advisor and creative director at Pasco Group. She shares a close friendship with Bollywood icons Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan. On the other hand, Kalyani Saha Chawla is the founder and CEO of a luxury home decor brand specializing in silver items, and she doubles as a consultant for a global luxury fashion brand.

All three of these women share a strong bond with renowned filmmaker and producer Karan Johar, and they were delighted to become a part of his show. The insider further revealed, "The story will move forward as Maheep, Bhavna, Seema, and Neelam meet the trio in Delhi."

For the unversed, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives showcases the glamorous lives of four best friends as they navigate the complexities of friendship, family, and their careers. The show's second season, released on September 2, swiftly garnered popularity, establishing itself as one of the platform's most-watched series. Produced by Karan Johar, the show can be streamed on Netflix.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor receives warm birthday wishes from mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.