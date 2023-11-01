Yash Raj Films (YRF), one of Bollywood's most prominent production houses, is all set to make this festive season even more exciting with the highly anticipated release of Tiger 3, the latest instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. This action-packed film features the dynamic duo of superstars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and is scheduled to hit the silver screens on Diwali Day, Sunday, November 12. To make the occasion even more special, YRF has officially announced that they will be screening Tiger 3 at 7 a.m. across the country on its release date.

In addition to this exciting news, YRF has also disclosed that advance bookings for Tiger 3 will commence on November 5, allowing fans to secure their seats in advance. The decision to start screenings early in the morning on Diwali Day stems from requests made by cinema exhibitors, who have been receiving numerous appeals from enthusiastic fans of the YRF Spy Universe to host early morning shows, ensuring that they can enjoy the film without encountering any spoilers.

Tiger 3 marks the fifth instalment in the blockbuster YRF Spy Universe, following the successful Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, WAR, and Pathaan. This action-packed extravaganza has been helmed by YRF's very own, Maneesh Sharma.

Audiences eager to watch Tiger 3 will have the opportunity to experience it in multiple premium formats, including 2D, IMAX 2D, 4DX 2D, PVR P[XL], DBOX, ICE, and 4DE Motion. This wide array of viewing options aims to cater to diverse preferences and enhance the overall cinematic experience.

YRF is gearing up to make Tiger 3 the most extensive release in the history of the YRF Spy Universe. The film will be available in Hindi as well as Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions, ensuring a widespread reach and making it accessible to a broader audience.

With Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif back on the big screen in the thrilling Tiger 3, YRF is set to create an electrifying cinematic spectacle, bringing a burst of excitement to Diwali celebrations across the nation. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the dynamic action and gripping storyline that have become hallmarks of the YRF Spy Universe.

