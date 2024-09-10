Taapsee Pannu and Kanika Dhillon are teaming up again for a new Netflix film, Gandhari, an action-thriller that explores the powerful bond between a mother and child.

Following the success of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu is reuniting with Kanika Dhillon for a new film titled Gandhari. Announced on Tuesday, the action-thriller will delve into the profound bond between a mother and her child.

Written by Kanika Dhillon, known for her work on the Haseen Dillruba films, Gandhari promises a gripping narrative with intense personal stakes set against a backdrop of mystery and action. Taapsee Pannu will star as a determined mother on a mission. The film will be available on Netflix.

Talking with News18 about her reunion with Kanika Dhillon, Taapsee Pannu said, “There’s a special kind of magic that happens when Kanika and I come together to work on a film.” The actress further talked about the film and added, “With Gandhari, we’re venturing into new emotional depths, and I’m thrilled to explore this intense character. I did action 9 years ago, and I’ve been waiting for a script that would bring me back to it and challenge me in new ways. After playing a spy, I was searching for something deeper, and Gandhari, with its powerful story of a mother driven by revenge, felt like the perfect fit. Collaborating with Netflix and Kathha Pictures allows us to craft bold, unique, and impactful stories. Working with Netflix has always been rewarding, as it enables us to reach a broader audience who shares our passion for filmmaking.”

Kanika Dhillon also shared, “After the immense love for our film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, starting Gandhari with Taapsee feels like a creative homecoming. The film dives deep into the essence of a mother’s unwavering love and ferocity. Don’t mess with a tigress’ cub, because she will destroy you! Taapsee and I are coming together for a fiery- raw -action thriller for the first time! And we are excited to bring this powerful tale of revenge and redemption! Netflix has given us the freedom to push creative boundaries and present this story in its truest form. I’m very excited for our audiences to experience this emotionally charged, action-packed – thrilling saga – Gandhari!"

The film’s release date has not been announced as of now.

