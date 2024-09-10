JioCinema Premium unveiled the logo of the upcoming series which features an ensemble cast and is directed by Abhishek Sharma.

Not too long ago, Jacqueline Fernandez shared the news of making her OTT debut as she wrapped up the shoot of the web-show titled #GOATS with actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is also making his long-format debut with this series. The musical is expected to premiere on JioCinema Premium and recently the official social media handle of the OTT platform announced the same with a special logo.

JioCinema launches new show #GOATS with Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh

JioCinema Premium has unveiled the logo of its much-anticipated multi-starrer series #GOATS . This musical youth drama promises to deliver a compelling narrative with a unique blend of drama and intrigue. The ensemble cast delivers a novel captivating story that has never been seen before in the Indian OTT landscape. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the star-studded cast not only includes Jacqueline Fernandez and Neil Nitin Mukesh but also Boman Irani , Siddharth Nigam and Sumedh Mudgalkar in the lead, along with Bhavin Bhanushali , Anusha Mani, Kunwar Amar , Santana Roach , Yukti Tareja , and Arnav Maggo .

The design of the logo reflects the show unique theme and vision, setting the stage for what is expected to be a groundbreaking addition to the OTT landscape. The message that was shared along with this read, “The ultimate war of music and dance is about to begin (fire emoji) Get ready to tune into greatness with our brand-new series! G.O.A.Ts, coming soon on JioCinema Premium.”

Meanwhile, Neil Nitin Mukesh had taken to Instagram to share some moments from their wrap up bash which was hosted by the team of the show.

Stay tuned for more on #GOATS coming soon to JioCinema Premium!

