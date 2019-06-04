Kabir Singh: Shahid Kapoor LOCKS LIPS with Kiara Advani in this blazing hot poster

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are ready to IMPRESS us with their super amazing chemistry in the Arjun Reddy remake, Kabir Singh and we can’t wait for this romantic drama to release. Shahid has undergone a lot of transformation for this role and well, it is really interesting to see him with Kiara for the first time. The movie trailer has been well received by the masses and so are its songs.

The makers just took to Social Media to share a new still from the movie. It is from a song which will come out on June 6 called Mere Sohneya. In this picture, Shahid is seen kissing Kiara passionately on her lips and the poster is INTENSE AF! Shahid and Kiara both look so in their characters in this still. Those who have watched Arjun Reddy and also those who haven’t would feel desperate to watch Kabir Singh!



Kabir Singh starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who has directed by Arjun Reddy as well. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar & Ashwin Varde and is releasing on June 21, 2019.

