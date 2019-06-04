Bollywood Hungama
CONFIRMED: Saif Ali Khan starrer Jawaani Jaaneman to release on November 29, 2019, to clash with Dil Bechara

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Saif Ali Khan has an array of projects in the pipeline. The actor will be soon starting the shoot of his co-production under Black Knight Films banner, Jawani Jaaneman. The film, helmed by Nitin Kakkar, will mark the debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewala who is set to star as Saif’s daughter in the film. Besides the two of them, Tabu will also be reuniting with her Hum Saath Saath Hain co-star.

And now, the release date for the film has been finalized. The quirky film Jawani Jaaneman will hit the screens on November 29, 2019. The announcement was made on June 4. Interestingly, the film will clash with Dil Bechara which stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi.

Jawani Jaaneman will kickstart in London. It will be 45-day schedule.  It is a coming-of-age film and a fun, comic take on how a man confronts the harsh reality of his life

ALSO READ: Tabu to reunite with Hum Saath Saath Hain co-star Saif Ali Khan in Jawani Jaaneman

More Pages: Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Collection

