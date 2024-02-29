Netflix has unveiled the first glimpses of several highly anticipated Hindi originals. Building upon the success of its existing library, this first look showcases the breadth of Netflix's upcoming slate, featuring the third season of the beloved coming-of-age rom-com Mismatched, the second season of the gripping thriller Yeh Kali Kali Aankhein, and the police drama series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

From the badlands of Bihar to the ganglands of Bengal - our next chapter moves to Kolkata in 2003 when two honest cops go after a dreaded don and his fierce henchmen. Based on a true story, this brand new season of our beloved cop franchise brings to the screen twice the cops, twice the criminals and twice the action-packed crime drama of S1.

Ecstatic with the announcement, the creator of the series, Neeraj Pandey, said, "The success of Khakee: The Bihar Chapter was a testament to our partnership and shared vision with Netflix to unveil local stories with global appeal! Now, as we reveal the second chapter of our cop franchise, we are confident that our collaboration will make this season bigger, and bolder, and win us more love from our audience who are the ultimate stakeholders!”

Three years from Season 2, we are out of young love and in for some adulthood. After making it through a long-distance relationship, Dimple and Rishi are back together in a brand new city in a whole new dynamic, facing each other in two competing institutes. Will they be able to overcome a new set of challenges to discover their now-forgotten chemistry?

Director Akarsh Khurana and writer Gazal Dhaliwal of Mismatched, share, “We're really excited to bring Season 3 for all our wonderful fans on Netflix. This time, Dimple and Rishi are going to find themselves in a whole new ballgame. There's rediscovered chemistry, fresh challenges, and a storm on the horizon that will shake the foundations of everything they thought they knew. This season is a rollercoaster of emotions, and we hope it'll be everything the fans are waiting for. Nothing is going to be the same again!”

Vikrant thought he had the perfect plan to get rid of his ruthless wife. But when his hired hitman turns against him and kidnaps her for ransom, he finds himself in a deadly game with no rules. To make matters worse, a new and powerful rival, who is in love with Purva, enters the fray. Purva, herself, has a few tricks up her sleeve. How will Vikrant survive this web of lies, greed and murder?

Following the success of Season 1, the team of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein shared their excitement for Season 2, "We are thrilled to bring the second season of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein, a show that has enthralled the audience with its riveting story and intricate characters. This time around, the fans can expect an interesting plot twist, new challenges and a heightened level of suspense and thrill. The love triangle between the main protagonists is not as simple as it seems anymore, as the new entrants compel the older ones to reveal their true colors. The show is an emotional roller coaster, from suspense and tragedy to heartache and excitement. Don’t miss the thrilling drama of Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein Season 2 which will leave you wanting more."

Having now braved through the tough initial preparation and the relentless pressure of academics, students brace themselves for the all-important IIT JEE exam. With Jeetu Bhaiya, the students' unwavering mentor and inspiration, on his own poignant journey to discover his calling, the uncertain fate of the students hangs in the balance in this high-stakes drama of the much-anticipated third season.

The Kota Factory Season 3 team shares, “Our partnership with Netflix has been a collaborative and rewarding journey. Witnessing the widespread resonance of Kota Factory Season 1 and 2, especially among the youth, has been immensely gratifying. As we unfold the next chapter, we want to reiterate and emphasize that Taiiyaari Hi Jeet Hai! This upcoming season is filled with emotions and drama, promising to keep the fans engaged.”

