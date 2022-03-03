comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.03.2022 | 3:02 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gangubai Kathiawadi Gehraiyaan Jhund Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey
follow us on

Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra joins forces as the Jailor of Kangana Ranaut hosted show

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The recently launched reality show Lock Upp has already grabbed everyone's attention for its unique concept, and the recent addition to it has only elevated viewers' interest even more. Actor Karan Kundrra who has recently won millions of hearts with his stint in Bigg Boss 15, is now coming in Kangana Ranaut’s badass jail as a jailer to keep a close eye on the contestants 24/7. 

 It will be the actor-host that would narrate the show and will be behind all the tasks given to the participants. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut would come to assess on weekends. A promo video has been shared by the actor and the channel where Karan makes a grand entry and points his fingers towards the contestants inside the show. He says, "‘Asli Atyachari toh ab shuru hogi’. In the glamorous teaser, Karan delivered powerful dialogues -“It seems like these people (the contestants) have forgotten about innocence, now it is time to remind them I am coming to Queen’s badass jail, to get them all in line.”

Sharing the news on his official Instagram handle, Karan wrote, “When the queens call upon, you suit up and arrive!! ???? Iss badass jail mein aane waala hai ek badass toofan, aap bhi aana! Watch #LockUpp 24×7 LIVE. Daily episodes drop at 10:30 pm on @altbalaji and @mxplayer.” Soon after Karan announced the news, his girlfriend and actor Tejasswi Prakash commented on the post and wrote, “Daayyyuuummmm babe ????”. While producer Ekta Kapoor too dropped a red heart emoticon in the comments section.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

ALSO READ:Lock Upp: Nisha Rawal announces a hunger strike for the sake of all the inmates

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Amitabh Bachchan and his staff cut their…

Kim Kardashian declared 'legally single'…

Post Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt to ring…

Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar to…

After Shah Rukh Khan announces Republic…

Bedhadak First Look: Karan Johar announces…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification