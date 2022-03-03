On Wednesday evening, Yash Raj Films announced that their film Prithviraj starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood will hit the theatres on June 3, 2022. A couple of weeks back the makers had announced that the film will be released on June 10. However, with the film getting preponed, it will face a box office clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan.

The release date of Boney Kapoor-produced Maidaan was announced much before India witnessed the third wave of the pandemic and as of now, the makers plan to release the film on June 3. The film directed by Amit Trivedi also stars Priyamani. Ajay and Akshay who was a part of the film Sooryavanshi, which was one of the first films to release in theaters after the devastating second wave of COVID-19 India will now lock horns at the box office unless one of the films moves their release date.

Interestingly, both Prithviraj and Maidaan are stories based on the life of real-life characters. While Akshay Kumar essays the role of the brave King Prithviraj Chauhan, Ajay Devgn's character is based on Syed Abdul Rahim, who was the Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950- 1963.

ALSO READ: SCOOP: Ajay Devgn committed to bring Runway 34 on Eid – And it has a Salman Khan connect

More Pages: Prithviraj Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.