comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 20.06.2022 | 2:47 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Samrat Prithviraj Major Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Jugjugg Jeeyo Janhit Mein Jaari Nikamma
follow us on

First Lady: Lee Sang Yoon, Park Ki Woong and Lee Ji Ah in talks to join Jang Hee Jin in new drama by The Penthouse writer

Bollywood News
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

South Korean actors Lee Sang Yoon, Park Ki Woong and Lee Ji Ah are reportedly in talks to join Jang Hee Jin in the upcoming drama titled First Lady (literal title) by The Penthouse writer Kim Soon Ok.

First Lady: Lee Sang Yoon, Park Ki Woong and Lee Ji Ah in talks to join Jang Hee Jin in new drama by The Penthouse writer

First Lady: Lee Sang Yoon, Park Ki Woong and Lee Ji Ah in talks to join Jang Hee Jin in new drama by The Penthouse writer

On June 17, both Lee Sang Yoon’s and Park Ki Woong’s agencies confirmed that the actors were in talks to appear in tvN’s upcoming drama and are currently reviewing the offer. Meanwhile, Lee Ji Ah, who previously worked with Kim Soon Ok on The Penthouse franchise, was also previously announced to be in talks for the drama.

According to the Korean tabloid Soompi, First Lady created by Kim Soon Ok, will be helmed by director Choi Young Hoon, who recently worked together with Lee Sang Yoon on the hit SBS drama One the Woman. Jang Hee Jin has officially been confirmed to be joining the cast.

The airing date of First Lady is yet to be announced.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: The Witch: Part 2 – The Other One…

Yash Raj Films to release Ranbir Kapoor…

Karan Johar off on a family holiday on the…

Bhumi Pednekar kicks off the shoot of Afwaah…

Shraddha Kapoor to star in Stree prequel;…

Brahmastra: Ayan Mukerji clarifies on the…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification