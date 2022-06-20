Filmmaker Guy Ritchie has been roped in to helm the live-action adaptation of Disney's classic animated film Hercules.

Guy Ritchie to helm live-action adaptation of Hercules

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ritchie, who previously directed Disney’s 2019 live-action Aladdin, will direct the remake based on the 1997 film. Dave Callaham, who wrote Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, penned a first draft of the script. The studio is currently in the process of searching for writers for the project.

As the report notes, the original 1997 film, directed by Ron Clements and Jon Musker, offered a musical retelling of the Greek legend in which the hero must save Olympus from God of the Underworld, Hades. Tate Donovan voiced Hercules, while James Woods voiced Hades. However, it is unclear whether the new take on Hercules will keep the original’s musical elements. Joe and Anthony Russo are set to produce the film via their AGBO banner.

On the work front, Guy Ritchie most recently wrapped an untitled action thriller with Jake Gyllenhaal. He also wrote, directed and executive produced STX’s Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, which was scheduled for a release in early 2022 but has since been pushed back without an official release date set.

