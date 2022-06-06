After Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received a threat letter, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been reportedly interrogated over the same. The letter addressed to Salman Khan and Salim Khan said that the two would soon become Sidhu Moose Wala. The Punjabi Singer was recently shot dead in his car. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the murder in a Facebook post.

“Just like Moose Waala”: Reads threat letter sent to Salman Khan and Salim Khan with gangster’s initials

"Salim Khan Salman Khan bahut jald aapka Moose Wala hoga," the letter said in Hindi. According to the police, Salim Khan found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging.

The threat letter carried the initials G.B. and L.B. It is suspected that G.B would stand for Goldy Brar while L.B could stand for Lawrence Bishnoi. However, it is not yet confirmed whether it is Bishnoi who is behind the letter or someone using their initials to write the letter.

Meanwhile, the state police have increased the security of Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan after receiving the threat letter. The police have begun investigating the threat letter and are also going through the CCTV footage outside the residence.

Lawrence Bishnoi had reportedly planned a plot to assassinate Khan over his involvement in a blackbuck poaching case. Blackbucks are considered sacred creatures by the Bishnoi community. In 2008, outside a court, Lawrence Bishnoi had said that they will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. He had also said, “Everyone will know once we take action. I have not done anything as of now, they are accusing me of crimes for no reason."

Bishnoi's close associate Rahul alias Sunni was arrested in 2020 for murder when he revealed that they had hatched a plan to assassinate Salman Khan. The police also got to know that he had visited Mumbai to conduct a recce for the murder of Salman Khan.

ALSO READ: After Salman Khan’s father Salim Khan receives threat, FIR lodged against unknown person

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.