Not too long ago, we had reported that the security for Salman Khan was beefed up after the murder of musician Sidhu Moose Wala. Reportedly, the murder of the singer was linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang because of which Salman was said to be under threat too. Now, recent reports have it that Salim Khan has received a threat from an unknown person. Followed by the incident, an FIR was lodged on Sunday against this unknown person, as per ANI reports.

Reports state Mumbai Police has already started an investigation on the matter. As per the police statement in reports, Salim Khan received a threat note at around 8 am on Sunday morning when he usually goes out for a jog. The writer-filmmaker found a letter on the bench he usually sits after his jog beside the Bandstand promenade, near their Bandra residence in Mumbai. The said letter, reportedly, had Salman Khan’s name on it. If reports are to be believed, the police claimed that the unsigned letter issued threats to both Salman and Salim Khan. After the incident, the Khan family approached the Mumbai police and lodged an official FIR on the matter.

For those who are unaware, Lawrence Bishnoi had issued threats to Salman Khan in relation to the blackbuck poaching case that the superstar was involved in, during the shoot of his film Hum Saath Saath Hain, back in 1998. Recent reports, however, had claimed that Lawrence Bishnoi is in Tihar jail where he is being questioned with reference to the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case.

Over the weekend, Salman Khan was in Abu Dhabi where he attended the IIFA Awards on Yas Island. The superstar hosted the show and is expected to have landed today in Mumbai after a two-day grand event.

