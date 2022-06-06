South Korean pop group Stray Kids’ leader Bang Chan revealed on his recent V Live that he had undergone sinus surgery earlier that day.

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan says he underwent a minor surgery; reassures fans of his recovery

According to Korean tabloid Soompi, on June 5, Bang Chan held his weekly Chan’s Room broadcast on Naver’s V Live. At the very beginning of his livestream, he revealed that he was a bit more tired than usual and for good reason. Speaking in Korean and English, Bang Chan explained that he had undergone sinus surgery earlier that day. “You guys know that I have a really, really, really serious sinus problem,” he said in English.

He then detailed that his left nostril is okay, but his right one is "so tight. So there's a really big difference when I breathe in air," he stated. “When I’m awake, I can [ignore it], but when I sleep, there’s been a couple of times when I would wake up in the middle of the night gasping for air. I thought that was really dangerous, and I thought I had to fix it, so I went to the hospital today.”

“Last year, I got the same [procedure] done as well,” the MANIAC singer continued. “So I thought I might have to do it again, because they did say [back then], ‘Once you do it, it’s going to grow back anyway, so if it does grow back, come back.’ So I thought it might be a good time to go [get the procedure done]. So I went, and I had like a little mini-operation, mini-surgery. I had to go to sleep, they put me to sleep… and it hasn’t been a while since I’ve woken up, so I might seem a little out of energy.”

Bang Chan also went on to share that he was worried about the possibility of having to undergo a more invasive surgery if this one didn’t prove successful. “One thing that I’m just a bit worried about is [that] the doctor did say, ‘We’re going to do it again, but looking at your nose right now, we’re not sure if this is going to fix everything,” he said.

“We’ll do a little surgery for now, and then we’ll see how it goes. If it gets better, then that’s a good thing, but if nothing happens and nothing changes, we might have to fix your nose in general.’ So that’s the one thing that I’m worried about,” he added before reassuring his fans “You don’t have to worry too much, though, because I’m fine. “I think we have to keep an eye on it for a moment, but besides that, it should be okay.”

In other news, Stray Kids' recent album "ODDINARY" continues to rank on Billboard's World Albums chart. For the week ending on June 4, the mini-album remained inside the top 10, claiming the No. 9 spot. It has reportedly spent its 10th consecutive week on the tally, extending its record as the longest-charting album released in 2022.

